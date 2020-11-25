Auckland boy, 12, found after police call for public's help

Aiden, who has gone missing, is described as tall and of slim build with short blonde hair. Photo / Supplied

A young boy missing in Auckland has been found after police appealed for any information about his whereabouts.

Aiden was reported missing from his St Heliers home yesterday.

Late last night police said they had located him and were grateful for the public response.

"Safely located - thank you for all your help," said a post on the Auckland City District Police Facebook page.

Yesterday police sought the public's help in finding the 12-year-old who went missing from his Auckland Eastern Bays' home.

"His family and Police are concerned for his welfare and want to make sure he is safe, so are asking anyone who has seen him to contact Police immediately," said police.

He was described as tall and slim with blonde hair and last seen wearing jeans and a green hoodie with a black Nike backpack.

Anyone who had seen Aiden was urged to contact police immediately on 105 and quote file number: 201125/2102.