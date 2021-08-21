Lotto riches: One Kiwi in lockdown now $11.5 million richer

A brief history of Lotteries throughout the ages. Video / NZ Herald

One New Zealander will wake up $11.5 million richer during Level Four lockdown tomorrow after striking big in Lotto.

Powerball has been won tonight - one lucky Lotto player now holding a ticket worth $11.5m.

The win includes Powerball's $11 million and a half-share of Division One.

The ticket was purchased by an Auckland player who bought their ticket online due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Another player has a ticket worth $500,000 - their share of Division One.

That ticket was purchased by a Southland player.

Nobody won Strike Four, so that jackpots to Wednesday night's draw.

Tonight's winner is the fifteenth Powerball winner already this year and comes just weeks after a MyLotto player from South Canterbury won $5.3 million with Powerball First Division.

One lucky Auckland Lotto player will wake up $11.5 million richer on Sunday. Photo / File

Lotto wasn't broadcast live tonight, with a message on screen instead saying results would be available on the MyLotto website.

The draw was conducted off-air under the scrutiny of Audit New Zealand.

Tonight's winning numbers are 4, 12, 14, 18, 23, 24.

The Bonus Ball is 8, and Powerball is 7.

Strike Four numbers came in this order: 24, 23, 4 and 18