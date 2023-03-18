Winning Lotto and becoming an instant multi-millionaire is not always easy - but it ain't half bad either. Video / Mike Scott

Winning Lotto and becoming an instant multi-millionaire is not always easy - but it ain't half bad either. Video / Mike Scott

The numbers are in which could potentially make one lucky Lotto player $15 million richer – in a “Must Be Won” draw which is set to help some living in the regions devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle

The mouth-watering sum was up for grabs in tonight’s Super Saturday Lotto Powerball draw.

The numbers are: 37, 17, 4, 27, 38 and 11. The Bonus Ball is 26, and the Power Ball is 3.

“We’re also doubling our usual community contribution so that half of all ticket sales for the special draw – or 50 cents to every dollar spent on Lotto, Powerball or Strike – will support those affected,” Lotto NZ said.

“We encourage New Zealanders to get behind this very important cause, and we also want to remind our players to spend only what they can afford. If you choose to play, remember it only takes one ticket to show your support.

“Our thoughts are with those communities who are affected, and we’d like to thank you for showing your support during this difficult time.”

Under the conditions for a “Must Be Won” draw, the Powerball jackpot must be won by one or more Powerball players on the night – it does not roll over to the next draw.

If no tickets win Powerball First Division, the prize pool rolls down to the next highest Powerball division with winners – which might be the Second or Third Division.

If there is more than one winner in that next prize division, the prize is shared evenly amongst all the winners.

The percentage of funds from ticket sales will be transferred to the Lottery Grants Board who will distribute them to the communities affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

A Whakatāne resident spoke earlier this month on the rollercoaster ride they had had since winning $1 million in Lotto First Division.

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, said they weren’t entirely sure how much they had won until getting a call from Lotto NZ.

“I said to them ‘oh, my goodness, is it really $1 million’?

“I thought it was, but I was waiting for confirmation before I got too excited.

The winner added: “It will make such a difference to my life. It gives me the financial freedom to pay off my mortgage.”

They were looking forward to celebrating their life-changing win by going out for dinner with family.