A Waikato Lotto player is half a million dollars richer after striking it lucky in the weekend’s draw.

The player from the Thames-Coromandel area, who bought their ticket online via MyLotto, has won $500,000 with Strike Four.

It was the second big win for the area in a few days.

A player from Thames won $1 million in Wednesday night’s Lotto first division draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Martina Four Square & Lotto in Thames.

A week earlier a Hamilton player was one of four to share the $1 million first division prize.

The winning tickets were sold at Countdown Dinsdale in Hamilton, New World Bishopdale in Christchurch and on MyLotto to two players from Auckland.

Meanwhile, an Auckland player won $1 million with first division in Saturday night’s draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Pak’nSave Pukekohe.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $26 million.

The winning numbers were 2 5 6 10 21 30 with Bonus 36 and Powerball 3. Strike! was 2 21 30 10.

Meanwhile, a Christchurch player won $53,562 with second division Powerball. The ticket was sold at Countdown Rolleston.

Another 17 players won $23,513 with second division Lotto. Winners were from Northland, Auckland, Bay of Plenty, Manawatū, Porirua, Lower Hutt, Wellington, Nelson, Tasman, Christchurch and Invercargill.

