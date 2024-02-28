A Hamilton Lotto player is in the money.

A Waikato Lotto player has struck it lucky in last night’s draw.

The Hamilton player, who bought their ticket online via MyLotto, was one of two Powerball second division winners, each picking up $30,242.

The other Powerball winner bought their ticket at Pak’nSave Hāwera.

Nine other players won $22,132 in Lotto second division. They were from Auckland, Manukau, Taranaki, Whanganui, Hawke’s Bay, Levin, Canterbury and Christchurch.

At the weekend two Waikato Lotto players struck it lucky.

The pair were two of 10 second division prizewinners, each winning $27,947.

One was a Waikato player who bought their ticket online via MyLotto, while the other bought their ticket at New World Tokoroa.

In last night’s draw a Lotto player from Canterbury won $1 million with Lotto first division.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $12 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over and will be $700,000 on Saturday night.

Last night’s winning numbers were 5 13 26 28 30 34 with Bonus 15 and Powerball 2. Strike was 5 30 26 28.

