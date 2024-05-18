There is civil unrest in both New Caledonia and Rafah as conflict continues, the Waitangi Treaty is claimed to have been breached regarding the governments reforms on hospitals.

A Waikato Lotto player is $1 million richer after striking it lucky in last night’s draw.

The Hamilton player, who bought their ticket online via MyLotto, was the sole first division Lotto winner.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $26 million.

Meanwhile, a Waihi player has won $300,000 with Lotto Strike Four. The winning ticket was sold at Waihi Paper Plus & Toyworld.

Hamilton and Taupō players were also in the money. There were 20 second division winners, each picking up $20,703. Among the winners were tickets sold at Whitcoulls Taupō and online via MyLotto to a Hamilton player.

Winning second division Powerball tickets were sold at Greenhithe Store in Auckland and on MyLotto to a player from Manawatū. Those winners picked up $35,140 each.

Saturday’s winning numbers were 13, 20 ,21, 22, 31, 40. The bonus ball was 7, and the Powerball was 7. Strike was 20, 40, 13, 31.

Last Wednesday a Taupō player scored half a million with a first division Lotto win.

So far this year, there have been four big multi-million dollar winners, with the largest jackpot struck in April when a Wellington family syndicate won $30 million.

One Auckland couple scored $12.2m in the last draw of 2023.

In the middle of 2023, a Christchurch couple who won one of the largest Lotto draws in recent history kept their ticket hidden in the sock drawer for days while they worked out what they would do with their winnings.

The couple, who wished to remain anonymous, said they were overwhelmed by the magnitude of the win and needed time to process it before coming forward.

The mammoth $33.5m win was eventually claimed after the numbers were announced on June 28.



