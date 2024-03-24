Melissa Nightingale headed over to the Wainuiomata Woolworths supermarket, which sold the winning $24m Lotto ticket, and asks shoppers how they think the money could be spent. Video / Mark Mitchell

A Waikato Lotto player has struck it lucky.

The Hamilton player, who bought their ticket online via MyLotto, was one of 13 second division winners in Saturday night’s draw, each picking up $23,383.

The other second division winners were from Northland, Kaitāia, Auckland, Rotorua, Paraparaumu, Lower Hutt, Nelson and Ashburton.

Players from Northland and Kāpiti Coast each won $500,000 with Lotto first division.

The winning tickets were sold at Gloss in Northland and New World Waikanae in Kāpiti Coast.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $15 million.

Meanwhile, a Strike player from Otago won $200,000 with Strike! Four. The winning ticket was sold at Fresh Choice Roxburgh in Otago.

Powerball second division was not struck.

The winning numbers were 7 9 11 16 28 37 with Bonus 15 and Powerball 4. Strike! was 37 11 7 28.

Last weekend a Waikato MyLotto player won $19,281 in second division. And earlier this month a Waikato Lotto player split the first division $1 million prize three ways with two Auckland players.

The player, who bought their ticket at Glenview Centre Lotto and Post in Hamilton, and two online MyLotto players from Auckland each won $333.333.

