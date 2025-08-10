Strike Four has rolled over and will be worth $400,000 on Wednesday night.
Meanwhile, Saturday’s $20m winner became the 13th Powerball multi-millionaire this year.
The prize included a quarter share of Lotto First Division.
The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto.
The chances of winning Lotto First Division are about one in 3.84 million per line. Powerball is even less likely – at about one in 38 million.
The previous largest Powerball prize of the year was claimed in April by a couple from the North Island.
What to do if you win
Ticket holders can see immediately if they have won if they purchased a ticket through MyLotto. Prizes of $1000 or less are automatically credited to the account.
For prizes of more than $1000, winners have to fill in an online prize form.
Winners with a physical ticket must still visit a Lotto retailer to claim their prize.
For the Powerball jackpot to be claimed, a ticket holder must get all six Lotto numbers correct and the added Powerball number.