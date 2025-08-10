A brief history of Lotteries throughout the ages. Video / NZ Herald

Lotto players might despair after learning they weren’t the lucky winner of Saturday’s eye-watering $20 million Powerball draw.

That big bonanza was scooped up by a single ticket-holder in Christchurch.

But that isn’t the case for three other lucky Lotto players, who will also be celebrating winning their $250,000 share of Lotto First Division.

The $250,000 winning tickets were sold at Woolworths in Mt Eden, Auckland and to players from Taupō and Waikato through the MyLotto app.

Lotto is urging anyone who bought a ticket from Woolworths Mt Eden or on the MyLotto app to check their ticket “as soon as possible”.