Lotto Powerball $20m winner - where lucky ticket was sold

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

A brief history of Lotteries throughout the ages. Video / NZ Herald

A single ticket in the South Island has won Saturday’s eye watering $20 million Powerball draw.

The numbers were 19, 21, 11, 35, 6 and 33. The bonus ball was 27 and the Powerball was 3.

The lucky punter from Christchurch will walk away with a life-changing $20,250,000.

