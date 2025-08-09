Three other players will also be celebrating after winning $250,000 with Lotto First Division.

The winning tickets were sold at Woolworths Mt Eden in Auckland and on MyLotto to players from Taupō and the Waikato.

Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $400,000 on Wednesday night.

Saturday’s winner is the 13th Powerball multi-millionaire this year.

The odds of winning Lotto First Division are about one-in-3.84 million per line. Powerball is even less likely – at about one-in-38 million.

The previous largest Powerball prize of the year was claimed in April.

The couple from the North Island claimed the $23.3 million and celebrated the moment with fish and chips on the beach.

After checking the winning ticket, the man went to tell his wife the good news.

“She could see I was tearful and asked what was wrong. I just blurted it out – ‘we’ve won $23.3 million!’

The win was the largest Powerball prize won since December 2024 when a man from New Plymouth won $23.3m.

What to do if you win

Ticket holders can see immediately if they have won if they purchased a ticket through MyLotto. Prizes of $1000 or less are automatically credited to the account.

For prizes of more than $1000, winners have to fill in an online prize form.

Winners with a physical ticket must still visit a Lotto retailer to claim their prize.

For the Powerball jackpot to be claimed, a ticket holder must get all six Lotto numbers correct as well as the added Powerball number.

