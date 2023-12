Tonight's big win is made up of $8 million from Powerball and a quarter share of the Division One prize.

One New Zealander is $8.25 million richer after tonight’s Powerball jackpot was struck on a single ticket.

Three other tickets without the Powerball number each won $250,000.

One other ticket took out $300,000 after winning Strike Four.