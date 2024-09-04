In June, a record $50m Powerball jackpot was split between seven people – each claiming $7.1m.

While two of them had claimed their share of the first prize by the next day on Sunday, June 9, it took until July for the final winner to come forward and collect their portion of the winnings.

One of the children of a winning couple, who wished to remain anonymous, said the family had a meeting to share the happy news.

“They’ve slowly been doing bits on the house, and now they can afford to finish the renovations,” the child said about the winning parents.

“We really want them to do something for themselves though. They’ve been talking about a special overseas trip for a long time and now they can do that, it will be amazing for them,” said another of the children.

What to do if you win

Ticket holders can see immediately if they have won if they purchased a ticket through MyLotto. Prizes of $1000 or less are automatically credited to the account.

For prizes of more than $1000, winners have to fill in an online prize form.

Results are available immediately after the live draws on TVNZ 1, which take place at about 8.30pm on Wednesday and Saturday.

They can be found through the MyLotto app and online at www.mylotto.co.nz or at Lotto NZ retailers and on nzherald.co.nz.

Winners with a physical ticket must still visit a Lotto retailer to claim their prize.

For the Powerball jackpot to be claimed, a ticket holder must get all six Lotto numbers correct as well as the added Powerball number.

If the jackpot is not claimed tonight, it will roll over each draw until it is won.

The longest Powerball jackpot run in Lotto NZ history before it was struck was 24 consecutive draws.

If more than one person wins Powerball, the jackpot is shared equally between the winning tickets.

A total of 14 punters have struck it big in 2024 and been crowned multimillionaires.

The 14 Powerball multimillionaires in 2024: