Lotto Powerball jackpot hits $10m, $11.4m prize pool up for grabs

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

A brief history of Lotteries throughout the ages. Video / NZ Herald

A combined prize pool of an eye-watering $11.4 million is up for grabs in tonight’s Lotto draw.

Are you a winner?

Tonight’s winning numbers are 18, 37, 30, 9, 29 and 34. The bonus ball is 21 and the Powerball is 6.

The Powerball jackpot was not struck

