The mystery winner of a $200,000 Lotto prize has only six weeks left to claim the money before the ticket expires and is no longer available.

Lotto has put out a final call for the owner of a ticket purchased at Coastlands Lotto in Paraparaumu on the Kāpiti Coast nearly a year ago to come forward.

The draw was held on 31 August 2024 and expires 12 months from that date, giving the winner until the end of August this year to claim the money.

“We’re still hopeful that the player will come forward and we can reunite them with their prize in time, but the ticket expiry date is looming” Lotto’s Will Hine said.

Hine said the ticket, a Triple Dip, was purchased during a Father’s Day promotion and could have been given away as a gift.