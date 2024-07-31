Advertisement
Lotto Powerball draw: Numbers drawn for $30 million jackpot tonight

Raphael Franks
By
3 mins to read
Scott Brown loaned $10 for petrol to a Napier woman who hours later won Lotto. Reporter Michaela Gower / Video Warren Buckland

Feeling lucky? Tonight may be the night your life changes forever with Lotto’s Powerball jackpot promising a $30 million prize to any potential winners.

If the king’s ransom is won by one ticket it would be the second-largest prize of the year after a player in Wellington took home $30.16m in April. It is the third-largest total prize of the year, after the aforementioned jackpot and $50m worth of winnings spread between seven players last month.

The winning numbers are: 8, 17, 25, 36, 33 and 31. The bonus ball is 18, and Powerball is 4.

If chance is on your side, and one player strikes the Powerball, it would be the seventh-largest individual prize in New Zealand Lotto history.

What to do if you win

Ticket holders can see immediately if they have won if they purchased a ticket through MyLotto. Prizes of $1000 or less are automatically credited to the account.

For prizes over $1000, winners have to fill in an online prize form.

Results are available immediately after the live draw on TVNZ 1 at about 8.30pm on draw nights, which are Wednesday and Saturday.

They can be found through the MyLotto app and online at www.mylotto.co.nz or at Lotto NZ retailers and on nzherald.co.nz.

Winners with a physical ticket must still visit a Lotto retailer to claim their prize.

For the Powerball jackpot to be claimed, a ticket holder must get all six Lotto numbers correct as well as the added Powerball number.

If the jackpot is not claimed tonight, it will roll over each draw until it is won.

The longest Powerball jackpot run in Lotto NZ history before it was struck was 24 consecutive draws.

If more than one person wins Powerball, the jackpot is shared equally between the winning tickets.

A total of 12 punters have struck it big in 2024, being crowned multimillionaires.

12 Lotto Powerball multimillionaires crowned in 2024:

  • January 27: $17.25 million - My Lotto, Canterbury
  • February 10: $8.3 million - MyLotto, Hawke’s Bay
  • March 2: $12.3 million - MyLotto, Otago
  • April 13: $30.16 million - MyLotto, Wellington
  • June 8: $7.18 million - Pak’nSave Wairau Rd, Auckland
  • June 8: $7.18 million - Woolworths Metro, Auckland
  • June 8: $7.18 million - Royal Oak Mall Lotto, Auckland
  • June 8: $7.18 million - MyLotto, Auckland
  • June 8: $7.18 million - MyLotto, Auckland
  • June 8: $7.18 million - Shop Rite Dairy, Hamilton
  • June 8: $7.18 million - New World Hastings, Hastings
  • June 12: $4.5 million - MyLotto, Waikato

