Feeling lucky? Tonight may be the night your life changes forever with Lotto’s Powerball jackpot promising a $30 million prize to any potential winners.
If the king’s ransom is won by one ticket it would be the second-largest prize of the year after a player in Wellington took home $30.16m in April. It is the third-largest total prize of the year, after the aforementioned jackpot and $50m worth of winnings spread between seven players last month.
The winning numbers are: 8, 17, 25, 36, 33 and 31. The bonus ball is 18, and Powerball is 4.
If chance is on your side, and one player strikes the Powerball, it would be the seventh-largest individual prize in New Zealand Lotto history.