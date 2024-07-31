What to do if you win

Ticket holders can see immediately if they have won if they purchased a ticket through MyLotto. Prizes of $1000 or less are automatically credited to the account.

For prizes over $1000, winners have to fill in an online prize form.

Results are available immediately after the live draw on TVNZ 1 at about 8.30pm on draw nights, which are Wednesday and Saturday.

They can be found through the MyLotto app and online at www.mylotto.co.nz or at Lotto NZ retailers and on nzherald.co.nz.

Winners with a physical ticket must still visit a Lotto retailer to claim their prize.

For the Powerball jackpot to be claimed, a ticket holder must get all six Lotto numbers correct as well as the added Powerball number.

If the jackpot is not claimed tonight, it will roll over each draw until it is won.

The longest Powerball jackpot run in Lotto NZ history before it was struck was 24 consecutive draws.

If more than one person wins Powerball, the jackpot is shared equally between the winning tickets.

A total of 12 punters have struck it big in 2024, being crowned multimillionaires.

12 Lotto Powerball multimillionaires crowned in 2024: