Rana hasn't always had it easy, and says her $1 million Lotto win will be life-changing. Reporter Michaela Gower/Video Warren Buckland

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Lotto players have a chance to become New Zealand’s latest multimillionaire with this evening’s $8 million Powerball draw.

There is also $1m up for grabs in tonight’s First Division, while Strike Four players have a chance to win $400,000.

Tonight’s numbers are 31, 25, 29, 33, 9, and 1. The Bonus Ball is 27 and the Powerball is 7.

Four people have become Lotto multimillionaires so far in 2025 - the latest being a Waihi player who won $10.5 million nearly three weeks ago.