“Someone shared on Facebook that $10.5 million had been won at the Paper Plus and Toyworld in Waihī, and I thought, hang on a minute, that’s where I bought my ticket.”

Jumping up to grab her bag, she found the ticket and began marking the numbers listed on the Facebook post.

“I got to three numbers and was pleased to win something, but then there were four … five … six and the Powerball number all on one line.

“I didn’t know what to think. I went to show my partner, and we checked the numbers on MyLotto and that’s when we realised it was true – we were in shock.”

The next day the couple went back to the store to claim their prize but as they were about to walk in, they saw people cheering in the store and taking photos to celebrate the win.

“I turned straight back around and thought to myself, nope, this is really not the right time, so we went to grab a coffee and went back once it was a bit quieter,” she said.

The couple claimed their prize and went home to share the news with their family.

“We told a few people, and it felt great. I just held up the prize claim form with the amount on and said, ‘so … this happened’, and they were over the moon for us.”

The couple spent the weekend trying to come to terms with their win and said it was still surreal and would take some time to get used to.

“Winning this prize – it’s wonderful … but what the heck. It just doesn’t feel real,” the woman said.

“I’ve been struggling to eat and sleep – it creeps up on you again and again – in a good way though. It’s just hard to comprehend at the moment.

“We’re going to help our children and close family with our win, but that’s as far as we’ve got with the plans at the moment.”







