Winning Lotto and becoming an instant multi-millionaire is not always easy - but it ain't half bad either. Video / Mike Scott

A third person has claimed their $7.1 million share of Saturday night’s must-be-won $50m Powerball jackpot.

Seven tickets won the top prize and two lucky punters claimed their spoils yesterday afternoon.

Lotto NZ’s corporate communications manager Sarah McCormack told the Herald the third winner, in Auckland, bought their ticket on MyLotto.

“We’re still waiting to hear from our four remaining winners,” she said.

Two others came forward yesterday, having bought their tickets at Shop Rite Dairy in Hamilton and New World Hastings.

“Our advice to anyone who had a ticket in Saturday night’s $50 million draw – especially those who bought their ticket in Auckland or are Auckland-based – is to check their ticket as soon as possible.

“We’re looking forward to sharing more information later in the week as more of our winners get in touch.”

Lotto NZ earlier revealed the winning tickets were bought at Pak’nSave Wairau Rd in Auckland, Woolworths Metro in Auckland, Royal Oak Mall Lotto in Auckland, Shop Rite Dairy in Hamilton and New World Hastings. Two players from Auckland bought their tickets on MyLotto.

The seven lucky ticket holders had five correct Lotto numbers and a bonus ball along with the Powerball.

The numbers were 22, 35, 10, 30, 21, and 37. The bonus ball was 5 and the Powerball was 2.

Another Auckland player, who bought their ticket at Jalaram Dairy, walked away with $600,000 after winning Strike Four.

The 14 players who won a $71,429 share of the spoils were spread out across the country.

Three players from Auckland bought their tickets on MyLotto, as did a player each from Wellington, Hamilton and Gisborne.

Other tickets were bought at Rockys Superette in Auckland, Paper Plus in Mount Maunganui, New World Westend in Rotorua, Woolworths Hastings, New World Rangiora, New World Three Parks in Wānaka, Lumsden Four Square and Fresh Choice Green Island in Dunedin.

Queues for the Lotto jackpot at Countdown Victoria Street. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

“It’s amazing that Powerball rolled down to Second Division and was shared between seven players – it’s fantastic to see more of our lucky players get to experience what it’s like to win,” said Lotto NZ chief executive Jason Delamore.

“This is going to be life-changing, and not only for the lucky winner themselves, as we know winning big has a huge ripple effect.”

Lotto punters were urged to take screenshots of digital tickets ahead of the anticipated scramble to check results after the must-win $50m draw.

Queues spilled onto the streets on Saturday and stretched inside malls at Lotto stores around the country as an unprecedented two million tickets were expected to be bought by Kiwis hoping to win the biggest jackpot of the year.

The MyLotto site was closed due to the high demand to check the results on the night of the big draw.