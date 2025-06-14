Advertisement
Lotto Powerball: $20 million up for grabs in tonight’s draw

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Lotto Powerball was not struck on Wednesday and jackpots to $20 million. Photo / File

Tonight’s Lotto numbers have been drawn - are you $20 million richer?

The numbers in tonight’s draw were 1, 13, 7, 23, 2, 34. The bonus ball was 9 and Powerball was 6.

The prize rolled over from $17m after the Lotto Powerball draw failed to be struck on Wednesday.

