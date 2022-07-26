Lotto: Online malfunction leads to customers doubling up on tickets

Lotto NZ says around 1200 customers were affected by the issue. Photo / Michael Bradley

A delay in Lotto's online ticketing services led to the company forking out refunds to more than 1000 customers.

In the lead-up to last week's Wednesday and Saturday night draws, some customers who brought their ticket online in the hour before sales closed experienced a delay between the purchase and the ticket showing in their MyLotto account.

Lotto NZ's head of communications Lucy Fullarton said the delay of up to 15 minutes meant some customers tried to buy their ticket again, believing their original purchase hadn't gone through.

"We have identified and are proactively contacting and refunding approximately 1200 customers. The average refund is around $21."

Fullarton said Lotto NZ was working to fix the issue as a priority and apologised to those affected for any inconvenience.

"In the meantime, we are asking online customers to get their tickets early and allow up to 15 minutes for tickets to appear in their MyLotto account, before trying to buy again."