Lotto: Numbers drawn in latest $6 million Powerball draw

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

A brief history of Lotteries throughout the ages. Video / NZ Herald

New Zealanders are playing for $6 million in this evening’s Powerball draw.

The lucky numbers are 16, 11, 7, 37, 12 and 27. The bonus ball is 26 and the Powerball number 9.

The total prize pool is $8m – $6m from Powerball, $1m from First Division and $1m from

