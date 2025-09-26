Lotto intervention: Gaming staff will personally contact ‘high risk’ punters

Lotto players who start displaying signs of “potentially dangerous play” can expect an intervention - including a personal phone call from Lotto HQ, Neil Reid reports.
Lotto bosses say their new technology will identify high-risk players, and staff will contact them personally to discuss gambling harm and offer help.
It’s part of a massive technology overhaul that’s costing Lotto NZ about $70 million and that the company has described as a “once in a generation” upgrade.
It’s replacing a system which in some parts is almost 20 years old.
Lotto chief executive Jason Delamore told the Herald the overhaul will replace terminals in every outlet, produce new-look tickets and help it detect players with dangerous playing habits, using a new digital tool.
Previously, online punters could spend a maximum of $150 – including a top spend of $50 on Instant Kiwi tickets - across a week.
In a statement, the office of the Privacy Commissioner told the Herald it was imperative Lotto NZ made it clear to its customers they it may use personal information to contact them “where they believe the user is exhibiting problem gambling traits”.
“Ensuring accurate contact information will be essential to the privacy protections of the proposed tool,” it said.
“There are potential harms of using inaccurate contact information leading to a person being misidentified who may not be experiencing problem gambling.”
Under the heading ‘Responsible Gambling’ on Lotto NZ’s account creation page it explains how it may use personal information to ensure responsible game play.