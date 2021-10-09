Lotto: $25,000 win for Central Hawke's Bay

A Lotto player from Central Hawke's Bay was closer than most to an elusive Powerball jackpot win, and will take home $25,000 for it.
Powerball was not struck, and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $30 million, but it was a busy night for the more minor prizes on Saturday.
Four Lotto players (from Auckland, Whanganui, Otago and New Plymouth won First Division taking home $250,000, while one strike player from Auckland scored $500,000.
Eighteen players also each won $25,390 with Second Division, including one player from New World Waipukurau.
Three players (from Rotorua, Auckland and Taranaki) also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $36,230.
Although Auckland, Northland and parts of the Waikato are currently at Alert Level 3, Lotto counters at essential services can open at alert level 3 if they choose to. Live TV draws are not taking place.