Lotto: $25,000 win for Central Hawke's Bay

What are your chances of actually winning the big one? Video / NZ Herald

A Lotto player from Central Hawke's Bay was closer than most to an elusive Powerball jackpot win, and will take home $25,000 for it.

Powerball was not struck, and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $30 million, but it was a busy night for the more minor prizes on Saturday.

Four Lotto players (from Auckland, Whanganui, Otago and New Plymouth won First Division taking home $250,000, while one strike player from Auckland scored $500,000.

New World Waipukurau was the lucky spot in Hawke's Bay this week. Photo / NZME

Eighteen players also each won $25,390 with Second Division, including one player from New World Waipukurau.

Three players (from Rotorua, Auckland and Taranaki) also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $36,230.

Although Auckland, Northland and parts of the Waikato are currently at Alert Level 3, Lotto counters at essential services can open at alert level 3 if they choose to. Live TV draws are not taking place.