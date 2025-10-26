Lotto: 18 players win $25k each in Second Division - where were tickets sold?

Eighteen players $25,024 each in last night’s Lotto Second Division draw.

The winning numbers were 22, 24, 20, 3, 37 and 36. The Bonus Ball was 19 and the Powerball number was 5.

One winning ticket was sold to a player from Northland, seven from Auckland, one from Waikato, one from the Bay of Plenty, one from New Plymouth, one from Masterton, one from Wairarapa and one from Wellington.

In the South Island, one winning ticket was sold to a player from Nelson, one from Canterbury and two from Otago.