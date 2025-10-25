Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Lotto: Are you tonight’s $28m Powerball jackpot winner?

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Have you won tonight's $28 million Lotto Powerball jackpot? Photo / Supplied

Have you won tonight's $28 million Lotto Powerball jackpot? Photo / Supplied

Are you $28 million richer? That’s how much is up for grabs in Lotto’s biggest jackpot of the year tonight after the prize went unstruck on Wednesday.

The lucky numbers were 22, 24, 20, 3, 37 and 36. The Bonus Ball was 19 and the Powerball number was 5.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save