Lotto: Are you tonight’s $28m Powerball jackpot winner?

Have you won tonight's $28 million Lotto Powerball jackpot? Photo / Supplied

Are you $28 million richer? That’s how much is up for grabs in Lotto’s biggest jackpot of the year tonight after the prize went unstruck on Wednesday.

The lucky numbers were 22, 24, 20, 3, 37 and 36. The Bonus Ball was 19 and the Powerball number was 5.

Despite the jackpot not being won midweek, two New Zealanders took home $500,000 each from their First Division play.

The two players – from Auckland and Hamilton – both bought their tickets through the MyLotto app.