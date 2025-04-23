Fifteen players each won $22,427 in last night's Lotto Second Division draw.

One player also won the Powerball Second Division.

The winning ticket was sold to a MyLotto player from Auckland.

Meanwhile, one Kiwi is $23,333,333 richer after winning Lotto’s First Division draw.

What to do if you win

Ticket holders can see immediately if they have won if they bought a ticket through MyLotto. Prizes of $1000 or less are automatically credited to their account.

For prizes of more than $1000, winners have to fill in an online prize form.

Results are available immediately after the live draws on TVNZ 1, on Wednesday and Saturday nights.

They can also be found through the MyLotto app, online at www.mylotto.co.nz, at Lotto NZ retailers and on nzherald.co.nz.

Winners with a physical ticket must still visit a Lotto retailer to claim their prize.

