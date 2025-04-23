- Fifteen Lotto players each won $22,427 in last night’s Second Division draw.
Fifteen players bagged $22,427 in last night’s Lotto Second Division draw.
One winner also picked up Powerball Second Division, upping their winnings to $45,774 each.
Five tickets were sold to players from Auckland, two from Tauranga, one from Rotorua, three from Wellington, and one from Canterbury.