Lotto: $14m Powerball up for grabs after not being won on Saturday

A brief history of Lotteries throughout the ages. Video / NZ Herald

The numbers are in for tonight's Lotto Powerball draw - with a life-changing $14 million up for grabs.

Tonight's numbers are 8, 11, 21, 23, 28 and 34.

The bonus ball was 4 and the Powerball was 3.

The order of numbers for Strike was 28, 23, 8 and 21.

Powerball wasn't struck on Saturday, meaning the top prize of $14 million is up for grabs tonight.

Saturday's biggest winners were the four tickets sharing First Division, each worth $250,000.

Three were bought on MyLotto, two in Auckland and one in Canterbury.

The fourth was bought at New World Whanganui.

Strike Four was also struck - by a Canterbury player whose online ticket is now worth $200,000.

Last month, during the nationwide level 4 lockdown, one lucky punter won $11.5m.

That win was the fifteenth Powerball winner already this year and comes just weeks after a MyLotto player from South Canterbury won $5.3m with Powerball First Division.

For Aucklanders hoping to get their hands on a ticket, MyLotto has introduced a virtual queue that will be switched on when MyLotto is experiencing high demand.

Lotto counters outside the Auckland region are open in alert level 2 and will continue to follow the Government's health and safety guidelines.

For more information, visit mylotto.co.nz/covid-19.

Live draws are unable to continue while Auckland is in lockdown, so computer-generated draws will be held for Lotto, Powerball and Strike under Audit New Zealand scrutiny.