In the South Island, two winning tickets were sold in Christchurch, one in Nelson and one in Mosgiel.

Lotto second division winning tickets for last night's draw.

Lotto advised anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto or through the MyLotto App.

Last night, a Waikato punter scooped $1 million after winning the first division Lotto draw.

But the bigger Powerball prize was not struck and now jackpots to $8m.

A lucky Strike player in Taranaki won $400,000 with Strike Four.

Lotto said the winning Strike ticket was sold at Inglewood Bookcentre in Inglewood.

What to do if you win

Ticket holders can see immediately if they have won if they purchased a ticket through MyLotto. Prizes of $1000 or less are automatically credited to the account.

For prizes of more than $1000, winners have to fill in an online prize form.

Winners with a physical ticket must still visit a Lotto retailer to claim their prize.

For the Powerball jackpot to be claimed, a ticket holder must get all six Lotto numbers correct as well as the added Powerball number.

