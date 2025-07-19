Single ticket from Waikato wins $1 million but powerball remains unstruck
NZ Herald
Quick Read
Save
A punter in the Waikato becomes the country's newest millionaire after winning $1m in tonight's Lotto draw. Photo / Supplied / Lotto NZ
A Waikato punter will have their bank balanced boosted by $1 million after winning tonight’s first division Lotto draw.
But the bigger Powerball prize was not struck and now jackpots to $8m.
Tonight’s winning numbers were 6, 16, 4, 37, 33 and 12.
The bonus number was 39
and powerball was 3.