A punter in the Waikato becomes the country's newest millionaire after winning $1m in tonight's Lotto draw. Photo / Supplied / Lotto NZ

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Single ticket from Waikato wins $1 million but powerball remains unstruck

A punter in the Waikato becomes the country's newest millionaire after winning $1m in tonight's Lotto draw. Photo / Supplied / Lotto NZ

A Waikato punter will have their bank balanced boosted by $1 million after winning tonight’s first division Lotto draw.

But the bigger Powerball prize was not struck and now jackpots to $8m.

Tonight’s winning numbers were 6, 16, 4, 37, 33 and 12.

The bonus number was 39 and powerball was 3.