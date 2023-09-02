The latest winning $10m Lotto Powerball ticket has gone to Wairoa. Photo / Supplied

Wairoa is abuzz after a single lucky Lotto play struck it rich bagging the top $10m Lotto prize.

The winning ticket was bought at the New World Wairoa.

Hawke’s Bay punters have flooded social media with their hopes that it has gone to a local resident with people urged to check to see if they are the cyclone-ravaged town’s newest millionaire.

“Woohoo yea go Wairoa!! Love seeing our HB people get it and especially smaller places like Wairoa who would benefit so much more! I’m so happy for the whanau who won this!” posted Joelene Fontaine on Facebook.

“Congratulations whoever you are. Couldn’t have come at a better time,” posted Paul King.

“Knowing Wairoa whanau they will put it straight back into whanau,” wrote Jessica Karauria.

The win comes some seven months after the small north Hawke’s Bay township was inundated by floodwaters from Cyclone Gabrielle. More than 1.5m of water flowed through the town’s streets when the Wairoa River breached its banks.

Wairoa was left underwater and in desperate need of help after Cyclone Gabrielle struck in January. Photo / Supplied

Last night two other players won Division One, but without the Powerball number their tickets are worth only $333,333 each.

Those tickets were bought from Fresh Choice Geraldine and on MyLotto by a player from Auckland.

Chocolate bar and a ticket

The win comes soon after a woman popped into the supermarket for a chocolate bar, bought a Lotto ticket on a whim and became one of New Zealand’s biggest prize winners.

The woman and her husband from Paraparaumu won an enormous $37.125 million Powerball prize last month - the third-largest prize won by a single ticket in Lotto NZ’s history.

The couple, who wish to remain anonymous, said they only buy a ticket when the jackpot is over $30m – and that the latest ticket was bought at the very last minute.

“I was on my way home after work and was craving a chocolate bar, so I quickly popped into the supermarket,” the woman said.

“While I was there, I noticed the high jackpot and thought I’d grab a Lucky Dip at the same time.”

With her chocolate bar and yellow ticket in hand, the woman headed home. Hours later, her husband woke her with the amazing news that has turned their lives upside down.

“I was still up and scrolling online - trying to catch some footage of the Women’s World Cup,” the man said.





“I came across a news item about the jackpot being struck in Kāpiti, along with a list of the winning numbers. So, I grabbed our ticket and began matching our numbers against the winning ones. It slowly dawned on me that one of our lines seemed to have all the winning numbers - including the Powerball. I couldn’t believe it!” the man said.







