The winner of this week’s Lotto Powerball $37 million jackpot has come forward to claim their prize.

Lotto NZ confirmed just after 10.30am that the winner - who bought their ticket from New World Kāpiti, in Paraparaumu - had made contact.

Their winnings are made up of the $37 million Powerball First Division prize and a bonus $125,000 from Lotto First Division.

Lotto spokeswoman Lucy Fullarton said: “We don’t have any further details to give at this early stage, but we will have more to share over the next couple of days.”

Exactly when the lucky winner has also not been revealed.

The winning numbers were drawn on Wednesday: 7, 17, 19, 29, 36 and 38. The bonus ball was 20 and Powerball 5.

Wednesday’s golden winner is the 10th Lotto Powerball multi-millionaire of this year and whose win follows a $33.5m Powerball win to a couple from Christchurch two months ago.

At the New World Kapiti supermarket yesterday, there was a huge buzz among staff members and locals alike as people arrived early and throughout the day to check if they had the lucky ticket.

Owner operator Ali Young said they were hoping it was one of their regular customers - or even a staffer who had won.

As well as the top Powerball prize, two Strike players - from Whakatāne and Dunedin - each won a cool $500,000 prize with Strike Four.