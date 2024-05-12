TVNZ has announced its flagship news show Sunday will be axed. Airing its final broadcast on May 12 2024. Video / TVNZ

The presenter of TVNZ current affairs programme Sunday has issued an emotional goodbye as the 22-year-old show signed off for the final time tonight.

Miriama Kamo was joined by the rest of the Sunday team as she bid farewell to viewers, after presenting the show for more than 13 years.

“The memories are precious. Thanks to all who have told their stories.”

The show took a look back in the archives, visiting a range of stories covered by the Sunday team over the past two years from emergency housing in Rotorua, to the death of New Zealand aid worker Andrew Bagshaw in Ukraine, to the cancer journey of comedy-music duo the Topp Twins.

“This is a sad day really because we say goodbye to the most incredible programme,” said Dame Lynda Topp.

Closing minutes of the final show saw the wider Sunday team come together in front of the camera and sign off for a final time.

Miriama Kamo presents the last edition of Sunday on TV1. Photo / TVNZ

“We say goodbye to our whare Sunday,” Kamo said. “But as much as we built it, it built us and we are grateful.

“From this whānau, from the Sunday team, it is time to sign off. For the final time we say thanks for joining us.”

A video posted to X by Kamo this afternoon showed Sunday staff walking through a guard of honour, with staff from the wider TVNZ newsroom clapping them out of the building after recording the final show.

“Coming out and seeing everybody clapping just undid me,” Kamo told 1News. “It was a moment where you think, ‘Oh that’s right, we’ve been a huge family for a long time’, it was gorgeous.”

How our tvnz fam rolls. Proud of our 22years of Sunday, and of what we have in our final show tonight ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wqzgWHjUws — Miriama Kamo (@MiriamaKamo) May 12, 2024

The final show comes after the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) delivered a stern rebuke to TVNZ on Friday for failing to adequately discuss and consult with its staff union on the major cost-saving proposals that would see up to 68 jobs cut and the axing of a variety of popular shows.

The authority has ordered that mediation now needs to take place with the E tū union.

On April 9, TVNZ announced that Fair Go and the Midday and Tonight news bulletins would close in mid-May - part of a series of cutbacks resulting in the loss of up to 68 roles.

A day later the organisation confirmed Sunday would also be cancelled.

The Sunday team bid farewell on the last edition of Sunday tonight. Photo / TVNZ

“The authority finds that TVNZ has breached cl 10.1.1 of the collective agreement,” ERA member Peter Fuiava said in his determination.

“During the investigation meeting, I alluded to counsel that if this were the outcome, I was minded to direct the parties to mediation to reflect on my determination and to use their best endeavours to find a mutually agreeable outcome.

“If after mediation matters have not resolved, a compliance order shall be issued against TVNZ ordering it comply with cl 10.1.1 of the collective agreement.”

TVNZ has 28 days to appeal the ruling to the Employment Court.

A union spokesperson said the ruling did not mean that shows such as Fair Go and Sunday would necessarily be saved.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.