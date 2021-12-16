Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Loren Portnow: With Family Court decisions there's a lot at stake. So how well does it do?

5 minutes to read
There is no data on the quality of the Family Court's rulings. File photo / Greg Bowker

There is no data on the quality of the Family Court's rulings. File photo / Greg Bowker

NZ Herald

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the creation of the New Zealand Family Court.

It is the nation's second-busiest court. In matters of parenting or child custody, the court's decisions can run the gamut

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.