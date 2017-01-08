Our windy summer has been good news for some, such as these kitesurfers pictured off Pt Chevalier Beach in December. Photo / Doug Sherring.

Another day, another no summer for many.

South-westerlies dominating the country this summer will continue to deliver wind and cloud to large parts of the country today.

MetService meteorologist Sarah Sparks said the south-west of the North Island and much of the South Island could expect wet weather.

"They're going to get patchy rain or showers."

The situation wasn't much improved to the north - Waikato and Northland residents could expect a cloudy day.

In Auckland - where the mens' ASB Classic tennis is taking place this week - it will also be cloudy, with fresh south-westerly winds and a high of 22C, Sparks said.

Best weather in BOP, East Coast

Holidaymakers in Bay of Plenty, Gisborne and Hawke's Bay will be smiling. They have the best of the country's weather today, with sunshine expected.

It will be a warm day for those on the east coast - temperatures are expected to reach 26C in Gisborne and 28C in Napier.

Overnight gales in southern Hawke's Bay and Northern Wairarapa had eased this morning, she said.

Winds had also eased further north, where a bush fire destroyed a house and lead to evacuations at Mahanga on the Mahia Peninsula last night. Firefighters are still at the scene this morning.

Conditions also appear favourable for firefighters battling a scrub fire at Mt Horrible, near Arthur's Pass.

A nor-wester would turn south-westerly later today, but it was not too windy, she said.

Some rain could be expected, but it was usually drier on the eastern side of the main divide, where the fire was located.

Forecast

Auckland

Today: Cloud periods and fresh south-westerlies. 22C

Tomorrow: Often cloudy, chance shower. 23C

Hamilton

Today: Cloudy periods. 22C

Tomorrow: Often cloudy, a few showers. 24C

Tauranga

Today: Morning cloud followed by sunshine. 24C

Tomorrow: Cloudy periods, chance shower. 27C

Napier

Today: Fine. 28C

Tomorrow: Fine. 29C

Wellington

Today: Few showers, mainly evening. 22C

Tomorrow: Cloudy periods, few early showers. 21C

Nelson

Today: Mainly fine. Chance evening rain. 23C

Tomorrow: Mainly fine. 25C

Christchurch

Today: Cloudy periods, brief afternoon rain. 17C

Tomorrow: Cloudy periods. 20C

Dunedin

Today: Cloudy periods, few afternoon showers. 16C

Tomorrow: Cloudy periods. 19C

Queenstown

Today: Often cloudy, with a period of afternoon rain. 21C

Tomorrow: Fine apart from some morning cloud. 24C