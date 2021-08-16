Long delays expected for several more hours on Wellington's State Highway 1

The 4-car electric unit that was derailed after it hit debris caused by a slip a kilometre south of Paekakariki. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Motorists are being warned of significant delays on State Highway 1 that could last for several more hours.

The disruptions are due to slips and a train derailment earlier this morning.

Waka Kotahi regional maintenance and operations manager Mark Owen said the southbound lane has been blocked and queues are backed up on State Highway 1 in both directions.

"For people who do need to travel, they may like to consider using Paekakariki Hill Road, however this road can be more challenging to drive and has been impacted by slips and debris, so we're asking motorists to take extra care," Owen said.

He said workers are operating a stop/go traffic management past the slip site to allow southbound traffic stuck within the cordon to get through.

"Our focus for today is to get the slip cleared and get the road fully open to traffic as quickly and safely as we can. A digger is onsite to clear the slip and loose material off the road, which may take several hours.

"We're advising motorists to take extra care, drive to the conditions and stay alert for debris on the roads throughout the greater Wellington region today. Weather conditions are challenging, with strong winds and rain forecast for much of the day."

It is expected that all trains between Porirua and Waikanae on the Kāpiti line will be suspended for the remainder of the day.

Metlink said there would be further delays on the Kāpiti line due to the slip and the Johnsonville line is closed until further notice.

Metlink general manager Scott Gallacher said they advise passengers to use scheduled Metlink bus services for their journeys along this part of the network.

"Whether the bus replacements apply to the Kāpiti Line or the Johnsonville Line, all passengers have to do is present their rail tickets on boarding Metlink bus services."