Traffic management is in place on Taihape Rd, near Sherenden, after a logging truck overturned. Photo / NZME

Traffic management is in place on Taihape Rd, near Sherenden, after a logging truck overturned. Photo / NZME

Traffic management is in place on Taihape Rd, near Sherenden, after a logging truck overturned.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Taihape Rd, between Matapiro Rd and Flag Range Rd, about 8.15am on Monday.

Police said a logging truck had overturned.

The westbound lane of Taihape Rd was blocked but has since been cleared.

Traffic management is in place.

The driver sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene by St John Ambulance.