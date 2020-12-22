Logan Ken Hughes drowns trying to rescue girl from Waikato river

The 18-year-old drowned after rescuing a 12-year-old girl in Waikato River. Photo / file

A teenager drowned after courageously trying to rescue a girl who got into trouble in Waikato River.

Police say the 18-year-old, Taihape's Logan Ken Hughes, tried to save the life of a 12-year-old girl from Waikato River on Friday 18 December, however he then himself got into trouble in the water.

Another person jumped in and helped the girl to safety, police say.

"Later, in trying conditions, several rescuers worked tremendously hard to retrieve the 18-year-old from about seven metres of water," police said.

"CPR was performed for 40 minutes and medical staff did all they could to save him, but he died in hospital. This is terrible news for the family of the young man who died," they said.

"The attempted rescue was an instinctive display of humanity. We send our condolences to his relatives."

Whanganui Rugby Club has paid tribute to Hughes on his Facebook page. "Logan was a promising rugby player and all-round great sportsperson. He will be sadly missed by many," the post said.

Palmerston North Boys High School's College House has also expressed its sadness over his death. Hughes was a boarder between 2015 and 2018.

"Our love and thoughts are with the Hughes family," a Facebook post said.

Logan's funeral service is to be held on Wednesday 23rd December at St Marys Church in Taihape.

Senior Constable Barry Shepherd is warning people about the dangers of swimming in the fast-flowing river.

His warning comes after a second incident earlier in the week when a group of swimmers got into trouble group of teens was swimming down from the Taupo Control Gates Bridge also in the Waikato River.

The group split up and it was wrongly thought that one of them had got into difficulty.

A full-scale search involving a helicopter was carried out but due to miscommunication the person was later discovered at home

"These incidents also have a profound impact on the bystanders in the area, as well as the first responders who attend," Shepherd said.

"We're not out to stop anyone from having fun, but we want people to pause and consider: if you're getting in the water, are you confident of getting yourself out?"

Shepherd said while it was a beautiful river and a perfect place to cool off this summer, there were dangers and people needed to pay attention to the signs posted by the river.