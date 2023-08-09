Nikora Rawiri stole a woman's handbag which contained a lock of the victim's dead son's hair inside of a locket. Photo / 123RF

A man who once suffered the theft of his own child’s ashes unwittingly stole a woman’s locket containing a lock of her dead son’s hair when he pinched her handbag.

The pain the mother endured as a result of Nikora Rawiri’s offending resonated with him when he later met with her to apologise.

On Wednesday, he hung his head while standing in a New Plymouth District Court dock as Judge Tony Greig traversed what had occurred.

Of the string of thefts on which Rawiri, 24, was before the court, the judge said the handbag crime had caused the most harm.

“Because she had a locket that contained a photograph and a lock of her dead son’s hair and she lost that.

“That resonated with you at the Restorative Justice meeting because you have had something similar happen to you.”

Judge Greig said Rawiri had lost his son’s ashes when his car was stolen.

“If it hasn’t been brought home to you before, I hope that you can see that taking someone’s handbag can be so much more than a handbag.”

Rawiri appeared in New Plymouth District Court on Wednesday. Photo / Tara Shaskey

According to the police summary of facts, Rawiri took the woman’s bag from her trolley as she shopped at Countdown Huntly on November 27 last year.

It contained two gold chains, $150 cash and various bank cards.

Later that day, he used her bank cards to buy cigarettes, a phone card and alcohol, totalling $395.

Other offending Rawiri undertook included stealing petrol from Z in New Plymouth on November 19, stealing goods from Countdown Spotswood on November 29, and stealing tools from Bunnings New Plymouth on December 2.

Two days later, he stole tools from a Mitre10, also in New Plymouth, and then shoplifted a trolley full of groceries from Countdown The Valley on December 6.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of using a bank card to pecuniary advantage, two of theft, and four counts of shoplifting.

At his sentencing, he was supported by his partner who sat in the public gallery, holding the couple’s infant child.

Rawiri, who has been in custody since December 7, continued to turn around during the hearing to see and talk to his baby.

When Judge Greig advised him he had spent long enough in custody and would be going home, he beamed.

But first, the judge had to sentence him.

The court heard Rawiri had a “huge” list of previous convictions and had mentioned wanting to change his ways before he went on his latest crime spree.

A probation officer said in a report he appeared unmotivated and they weren’t “at all” impressed with him, but the Restorative Justice report following his meeting with the woman was “really positive”.

He was remorseful and told her he was highly motivated to change. It was something Judge Greig had also heard.

“I know you’ve said that to me in the past, because I remember you,” he said.

“And you didn’t change but you said you want to now.”

Judge Greig said he would take Rawiri’s latest expression to turn over a new leaf as genuine.

Referencing Rawiri’s time spent in state care as a boy, he said providing a good life for his child should be motivation enough.

“ ... That child behind you, you owe her everything.”

Rawiri was sentenced to 24 months of intensive supervision and ordered to pay the woman $150 in reparation.

Tara Shaskey joined NZME in 2022 as a news director and Open Justice reporter. She has been a reporter since 2014 and previously worked at Stuff where she covered crime and justice, arts and entertainment, and Māori issues.