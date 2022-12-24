The Airport Cafe is back and Loulou Krebs hopes to make it a reason to go to the airport.

The Whanganui airport cafe is back and it’s better than ever, thanks to Loulou Krebs and her daughter Lola.

With Covid restrictions easing and the runway coming alive again, Air Chathams and the Whanganui District Council decided the time was right to re open the cafe, handing the role to Krebs who previously taught bakery and cookery at UCOL.

”I want to do food that’s a little bit healthy,” Krebs said.

“I’m not going to be getting in your doughnuts and your pies.”

Jars Cafe is named after Krebs’ love for preserves, plus she is using jars instead of glasses to serve drinks. The former Maria Lane restaurant chef says the cafe will not only cater to flight passengers, but locals too.

”I would love to get those planespotters and those people coming out, going for their Sunday drives. There is quite a bit of traffic that comes through here.”

Duane Emeny, Air Chathams chief operating officer, says the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns meant fewer or no passengers, but now passengers are returning and forecasted to grow.

”A great cafe is an essential part of the airport and we look forward to Jars Cafe’s new service,” he said.

Krebs is bringing her extensive industry experience to the role, and she’s driven to provide a quality experience.

So if you enjoy coffee, healthy food, friendly customer service and plane spotting, Jars Cafe could just be your new go-to in Whanganui.