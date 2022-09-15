Local Focus: Victoria Fuata'i on Candidate Camera

Victoria Fuata'i says she has a solid connection with the local community and wants to get more involved

Victoria Fuata'i says she has a solid connection with the local community and wants to get more involved

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Fuata'i's views on the region's biggest issues, and our less-important quickfire questions.

Victoria Fuata'i says she has a solid connection with the local community and wants to get more involved in making the ward safe for children. That is why she is standing for the Flaxmere General Ward of Hastings District Council.

"I have three children. The young people are most important because they're the next generation living here. So it's crucial for me that we create a safe environment for our children and Flaxmere.

"I think it's really important to lead by example. I want to create an atmosphere or strong family focus to keep our community safe."

Fuata'i has a strong Christian faith, which comes through in her approach to supporting people in Flaxmere who are struggling.

"There's always hope at the end of the tunnel, and part of me running for this ward is being the hope for the people through my faith and through what I know that I can bring to the table," she says.

Fuata'i says she is not anti-vaccine but is for freedom of choice.

"I'm not anti, I'm not for it. I'm in between."