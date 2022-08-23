Local Focus: Vaughan Dennison on Candidate Camera

Council candidate Vaughan Dennison discusses the city’s growing infrastructure needs.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Dennison's views on the region's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions

Candidate Vaughan Dennison said keeping up with the city's growing infrastructure needs is the big election issue.

Roads, pipes and other infrastructure vital for a growing city has had a knock-on effect on the city's rates.

The pressure on rates is going to be an "ongoing issue" into the next term, he said.

Dennison, who said he would choose the National Party if he were to run for government, said Three Waters could help relieve some of that pressure, but he doesn't agree with how the Government has handled it.

"Ultimately, it's a good outcome for Palmerston North but equally the Government could have put money into the local council.

"We were doing a good job of it anyway," he said.

Dennison also said he wouldn't rule out running for mayor in the future and told how he also ran for mayor previously, though not this election.