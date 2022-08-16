Advertisement

New Zealand

Local Focus: Tina Karaitiana on Candidate Camera

Quick Read
Meet Tina Karaitiana, candidate for Gisborne District Council.

Renae Lolohea
Renae Lolohea

Video Journalist Gisborne, NZH Local Focus

With a PhD, a masters in applied indigenous knowledge, a bachelor of education and a post graduate diploma in management studies, Tina Karaitiana says she has new and different skills to bring to the council table.

"I've been involved in local, national, and international governance roles," she says.

She also believes Te Tairawhiti roading needs attention.

"Wellbeing is about safety of our people and if we don't look after the roads we are not completing our duty of care."

See Karaitiana's other interesting answers in this Local Focus video.