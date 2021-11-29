Local Focus: Thirty day Diwali draws to a close

For Monisha Sharma, Diwali is a celebration with lights, candles, fireworks and family.

Diwali is a Festival of Lights celebrated by millions of Indian people across the world, bringing the community together and symbolising the spiritual victory of good over evil.

In Rotorua, this year's celebrations were smaller in scale due to Covid restrictions, with many gatherings held at home.

"This year it was all about our family," Rotorua resident Vishal Sharma said.

"We've got a small community here in Rotorua and they organise [celebrations] here pretty much every year, but this year due to Covid, they were not even able to organise a small event."

But that did not decrease the level of appreciation for the event. Monisha Sharma says Diwali is a lot like Christmas so it will always be significant. She says a lot of preparation begins months in advance.

"All Indians, we celebrate like how you celebrate Christmas," Monisha said.

"It's like celebrating one of the biggest festivals in India, which is all about festivity, mood and brings out flavours. We give gifts - we create lots and lots of delicious food."

The month of Diwali is known as an auspicious time when people start new enterprises and according to Vishal, buy houses or extravagant things.

"Some people buy new cars, new houses, and they'll start their business, so it's considered to be a very good period in India for starting a new life," he said.

There is a spiritual dimension, prayer is always first, followed by gathering to light fireworks and other less esoteric pursuits.

"My wife had a lot of Indian sweets," Vishal said. "So we were still able to celebrate a small celebration. The candles, the diyas and the oil lamps, as part of the tradition. It was more of a formal family event this year."



With Covid restrictions easing, it's hoped Rotorua's Diwali celebrations will be back in force next year.