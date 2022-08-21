Local Focus: Tania Tapsell on Candidate Camera

Long-standing councillor puts her hat in the ring for Rotorua mayoralty.

Watch the full Local Focus interview to hear Tapsell discuss the cost of living, emergency housing and what she calls "stopping the spend", plus she admits to being a big fan of Saigon 60s restaurant on Fenton St



She's the youngest and most experienced candidate for Rotorua mayor.

And her nine years of experience on council has taught Tania Tapsell that safety of the community is the big issue she's campaigning on for Rotorua residents.

If successful in her bid, Tapsell says she would invest $1.5 million into community safety and crime prevention initiatives.

"While it shouldn't be our job, we have to do something about it," she said.

While Tapsell supports co-governance for Rotorua, she sees Iwi involvement differently on a national level.

"Here in Rotorua, we are very unique," she said.

"Our iwi own a lot of water assets or land assets that we need to work in partnership with for Rotorua."