Local Focus: Sarah Greening-Smith on Candidate Camera

Takitimu Māori Ward candidate Sarah says that council work needs more transparency and consultation.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Sarah Greening-Smith's views on the ward's biggest issue and our less important quickfire questions.

Takitimu Māori Ward candidate Sarah Greening-Smith (Ngāti Kahungunu/Ngāti Rakaipaaka/Ngāti Awa) is a takeaway business owner. She has worked in retail for 30 years.

"I've owned my own business for four years and am always coming face to face with the community. I am passionate and tenacious, especially about people in our community of Hastings district."

She says that the council's work needs more transparency and consultation.

She is worried for Māori in Hastings.

"We are predominantly disconnected from agencies and other people. It's causing higher depression."

She also worries that the high cost of living would worsen the disconnection.

"They don't know which agencies are available to them. And when they do go there, they don't know how to use these agencies. I want to focus on how Māori can support each other."

Greening-Smith talked about how her local awa supported her whānau in times of need, but now it isn't even swimmable.

"You can't eat anything from it. And it's not the only river. Most rivers are testing out too many contaminants."

She would like to clean the three versions of rivers if she had a magic wand.