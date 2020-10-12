Local Focus: Rotorua's Lakefront Drive closure causing frustration for some

Rotorua's Lakefront Drive is closed, making way for the construction of a new lakeside development.

Rotorua Lakes Council Sport, Recreation and Environment Manager Rob Pitkethley said the whole lakefront development is targeted at lifting the enjoyment of the area.

"We're basically raising the bar," he said. "It's an old area which is well due for some work. We are putting a significant investment into it and what that will do is create a fantastic area for locals and visitors."

The plan includes a large playground and a pedestrian-friendly connection between the city and the lake. Longtime resident Ken Muller hopes it will become a place for the next generation to enjoy.

"The lakefront has been an iconic part of Rotorua for locals and tourists, and especially locals with the playground," Muller said.

"I can remember coming as a child and we also brought our children and now our grandchildren."

But he is frustrated at how long the works have taken.

"It'll be nice to see the work finished because it's certainly seemed to have gone on for quite some time."

The closure has also caused frustrations for those affected by the lack of free parking.

"With somewhere like this we need a place where locals and tourists can park for a few hours and enjoy the area. Parking is a big issue in Rotorua," Muller said. "Over the years we've seen many changes to the CBD area with various parking charges and various different methods. Traditionally there's always been a shortage of free parking."

Work on a new car park has already commenced and is expected to be completed in February next year. It will include a new plaza with some free parking.

"There might be some time limitations on [free parking] to ensure that it can be used by visitors to the site and not just a free carpark for those who might want to park for a full eight hours, but the idea is to have free parking," Pitkethley said.

