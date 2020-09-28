With the school holidays upon us, Rotorua's tourism operators are looking forward to welcoming plenty of happy faces.

And it can't come soon enough for many, still reeling from the impact of the second lockdown.

"We want the country to be healthy," Rotorua Canopy Tours general manager Paul Button said.

"We feel like tourism and hospitality have been the sacrifices of the health of the country and we get it. But in terms of the future, the economy being healthy also makes the people healthy."

In this Local Focus video, tourism operators explain the effect on their business when Aucklanders were unable to leave their city. It hit hard but popular Rotorua Canopy Tours found the regions stopped travelling too, so they lost almost all their business.