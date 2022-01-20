Beware the body drop, Olympic hopeful Sydnee Andrews' signature move.

Sydnee Andrews started judo at the age of five.

Now 19, she has her sights set firmly on the 2024 Olympic Games and she's flipping every fundraising stone she can find to make it happen.

She is working full-time at the Tatapouri fishing club, she has also started a Givealittle page, is selling raffles, and is teaching children's judo classes.

She even sold her car to help fund her Olympic dreams.

"This is my dream and goal that I have wanted since I was a little kid," Andrews said.



"I'm not going to let money get in the way of what I really want."

Andrews attributes her success to her coaches, the Gisborne Judo Club members, her family, and everyone in the Gisborne community that has sponsored or helped her.

Her busy schedule consists of working full-time as well as training at least 10 times a week.

And if that's not enough, she's just started a holiday programme teaching judo to Gisborne kids three days a week.

She is fundraising to get to the Netherlands, where she can gain more experience at a top training centre.

If the Netherlands is still in lockdown, Andrews will head to London to train.

Once overseas she has four straight weekends of competitions lined up in Worcestershire, Prague, Tunis, and Algeria.

With Covid putting a halt on overseas travel, her last international competition was the 2019 Oceania champs in Perth. Andrews placed first in the junior cadets and seventh in the senior open.

During this tournament, she fought and beat a 30th-rank judoka by Ippon, the top point you can win a fight by.

The win gave her world-ranking points.

At the last New Zealand judo nationals held in 2019, she won four gold medals and one silver.

She has continued to train hard over the past three years with the help of her experienced coaches Esther Reedy-Velloza and Jason King.

"I am very grateful to have a female coach," Andrews said.

"She really has hope and belief in me."

Gisborne Judo Club Sensei Jason King has coached Andrews for the past 14 years.

She has moved through the peewee class, juniors, advanced juniors and now attends the seniors class.

"Sydnee knew from day one, she wanted to do judo," King said.

"She is very physically strong. At International level at Oceania level, she is very powerful."

Andrews' signature throw is Tai Otoshi. In English, it means body drop.

It involves dropping your body under your opponent and using your arms to throw them over your split legs.