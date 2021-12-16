Local Focus: Reading's just a walk in the park

StoryWalk combines summer fun with maintaining literacy levels.

A way to combat the summer literacy slump is being championed by Napier and Hastings libraries.

The slump is when some children return to class from holidays with poorer reading than when they left, usually because of a lack of reading over that time.

Hastings District councillor Wendy Schollum said the international programme meant children could be active while reading.

"The whole idea of a StoryWalk is that there is an area which you walk through and as you go, there are pages of a book that have been pulled out, laminated and put up for you to enjoy," she said.

"It's about being out, being physical, but also learning.

In Havelock North StoryWalk is currently at Karituwhenua Stream Walkway, with stories changing regularly.

The first featured StoryWalk book was How do Dinosaurs Say Goodnight?

"It's a wonderful, wonderful book that I think a lot of children and parents can relate to, especially if you have trouble at the time, as most parents do."

From December 17 the featured story will be Pukeko in a Punga Tree by Sir Kīngi Matutaera Īhaka.

"It's illustrated by the fantastic Dick Frizzell," Schollum said.

"The reason why we've chosen this particular title over that period is because it's a real, ultimate Christmas classic.

"The third one is coming out on the 31st of December, and it's 1,2,3 Bird!

"That's another great storybook that features a number of different birds and has counting.

"So as you walk, you can reinforce that education with your children around counting.

"The final StoryWalk in the series is Nan's Shed, or Te Wharau o Kui.

"Each page is bilingual which is a really big priority for us."

In Napier from Saturday December 18 pages from New Zealand children's books will be displayed on posts along three Napier pathways: Marine Parade, Taradale Park and Maraenui/Marewa Recreational Reserve.

Marine Parade: Along the Rotary Path behind Par2 Mini Golf to the Tom Parker Fountain. Featured books: Kaewa the Kororā and Little Hoiho/Hoiho Paku.

Taradale Park: Walkway from Taradale Library, towards Taradale Kindy and back to library. Featured books: Pee Wee the Lonely Kiwi and Takahē Trouble.

Maraenui/Marewa Recreational Reserve: Walkway from Nash Street towards Latham Street. Featured books: BatKiwi / Ko Pekakiwi and There's a Tūī in our Teapot/He Tūī kei rō Tīpāta.

In Napier spot prizes can be won including family passes to local attractions, books and

book vouchers.

Participants will need to scan a QR code on the story boards to enter.

StoryWalk is part of wider holiday programmes for children in both Napier and Hastings libraries.