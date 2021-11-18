Local Focus: PM Jacinda Ardern encourages Tairāwhiti Gisborne vaccination

Prime Minister visits Gisborne to praise vaccinators.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's visit on Thursday was an exercise in rallying the troops, as Tairāwhiti vaccination rate is one of the lowest in the country.

"My message here is one of optimism: 2580 to reach the milestone of 90 per cent," she said.

"It is so achievable and I absolutely believe in the ability of Tairāwhiti to get there."

Ardern joined Associate Minister of Health Peeni Henare on his national vaccination roadshow.

Accompanying them were Ikaroa-Rāwhiti MP Meka Whaitiri and East Coast MP Kiri Allan.

Their first stop was Turanga Health, an iwi provider at the forefront of boosting vaccination levels.

"The local team on the ground are doing amazing work on vaccinations," Ardern said.

"I just want to say thank you and also keep going."

Allan was also full of praise for the iwi provider.

"These are our superheroes. They are out there every single day right from the crack of dawn to midnight," Allan said.

"These people are intimately connected to our community they are going to be the ones that can provide solutions to our whānau."

Local residents raised concerns about the opening of the Auckland border while Tairāwhiti remained vulnerable.

Ardern said three protection measures were in place.

The first was asking Aucklanders leaving to be either double-vaxxed or tested.

The second measure was increased vaccination rates around the country.

The third measure was the Covid Protection Framework.

Ardern said it meant an unvaccinated person who travelled to Tairāwhiti would not be able to go to events or places that might be high-risk.

The ministers called into a vaccination pop-up clinic in Kaiti Mall where the group was welcomed by Kaiti School. This was cut short because of protestors.

The next stop was Lawson Field Theatre where they met with vaccination collective Tū Mai Tairāwhiti representatives to talk about initiatives.

Ardern helped unveil Te Mita Tūmai, a barometer made by local artist Erana Koopu.

Ardern said the mission to increase Gisborne's vaccination rates was personal for her.

Tairāwhiti's vaccination numbers were the first she checked every morning because of her husband.

"I consider this a second home, it's Clarke's tūrangawaewae.

"This is where all his family live. This is a very special place to me."

