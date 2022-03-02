Local Focus: Newbies at the new skatepark

The wait is finally over for Masterton's skateboarders as they can now get back on their boards for the opening of the new skatepark.

Tucked into Queen Elizabeth Park, skaters, cyclists and scooters alike are spoilt for choice with the $1.3million project boasting ramps, bowls, half-pipes and pump track.

Councillor Gary Caffel said Masterton was in a marvellous position with one of the best park set-ups in New Zealand, particularly for rural towns.

"We've got the kids' cycle park, we've got the skatepark, we've got one of the best actual parks in New Zealand, so this is just adding more to that," he said.

Fernridge School student N'thaniel Peel celebrated his tenth birthday at the park.

He said if you have a bike, you could come on down to the skatepark.

"You could have a try of little tricks, bike, scooters, rollerskates - anything, really," he said.

"I really want to learn how to grind an ollie on my scooter. I'll also learn how to do a wheelie on my bike."

While N'thaniel is mastering tricks on his scooter, he's got big plans to emulate skateboarders when he's older.

Nineteen-year-old local butcher Theo Senior recently picked up skating and said he enjoyed hanging out with people.

"Now that the new park has opened it's slowly becoming more and more active," he said.

"We're getting people from Palmerston and Wellington coming over that didn't really know the area.

"It's definitely bringing new life to the skate scene in Masterton," he said.

Masterton's skatepark welcomes anyone with a set of wheels. Even the town's mayor, Lyn Patterson, was spotted testing out the new bowls at the opening in a Facebook video provided by Masterton District Council.

"Skateboarding definitely is not just for young people," Theo said.

"For example, one of the most known people, Tony Hawk - he's in his mid-fifties, I believe - he's still doing it.

"He retired recently but he was well into his fifties before he retired.

"I'm gonna try and stay active in this sport for as long as I can and hopefully past my fifties."